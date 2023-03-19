F1 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Sam Hall

Fernando Alonso will start from the front row in Saudi Arabia after Sergio Perez scored the second pole position of his F1 career.

Aston Martin continued its strong start to the season with Alonso's pace backed up by Lance Stroll's drive to secure fifth place.

Both men were elevated one position from their original placings in the timesheets after Charles Leclerc suffered a 10-place grid drop - this was the result of the Ferrari driver requiring a third control electronics unit for the season, something that puts him beyond the prescribed limits for the year.

It was a mixed day for Red Bull. Although Perez made it back-to-back pole positions in Saudi Arabia, Max Verstappen will start 15th after a driveshaft problem forced him out in Q2.

Mercedes has George Russell on the second row in third, but Lewis Hamilton continued to struggle to get to grips with his W14 and is seventh.

