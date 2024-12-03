Huge Red Bull blow revealed as Verstappen future given MAJOR update - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has revealed a huge blow to the team despite Max Verstappen’s championship victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Jos Verstappen provides major UPDATE on son's Red Bull future

Jos Verstappen has issued a significant update on his son Max's long-term future at Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Dramatic Verstappen footage teased following Russell bust-up

Dramatic behind-the-scenes footage of Max Verstappen and George Russell has been teased following their bust-up at the Qatar Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

General Motors issued MAJOR driver signing warning ahead of F1 entry

General Motors have been issued a major warning ahead of their Formula 1 entry in 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff in 'IDIOTS' verdict amid Hamilton struggles

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has issued a defiant response to theories surrounding Lewis Hamilton following the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related