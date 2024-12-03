Huge Red Bull blow revealed as Verstappen future given MAJOR update - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has revealed a huge blow to the team despite Max Verstappen’s championship victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Jos Verstappen provides major UPDATE on son's Red Bull future
Jos Verstappen has issued a significant update on his son Max's long-term future at Red Bull.
Dramatic Verstappen footage teased following Russell bust-up
Dramatic behind-the-scenes footage of Max Verstappen and George Russell has been teased following their bust-up at the Qatar Grand Prix.
General Motors issued MAJOR driver signing warning ahead of F1 entry
General Motors have been issued a major warning ahead of their Formula 1 entry in 2026.
Wolff in 'IDIOTS' verdict amid Hamilton struggles
Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has issued a defiant response to theories surrounding Lewis Hamilton following the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec