Huge Red Bull blow revealed as Verstappen future given MAJOR update - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has revealed a huge blow to the team despite Max Verstappen’s championship victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Jos Verstappen provides major UPDATE on son's Red Bull future

Jos Verstappen has issued a significant update on his son Max's long-term future at Red Bull.

Dramatic Verstappen footage teased following Russell bust-up

Dramatic behind-the-scenes footage of Max Verstappen and George Russell has been teased following their bust-up at the Qatar Grand Prix.

General Motors issued MAJOR driver signing warning ahead of F1 entry

General Motors have been issued a major warning ahead of their Formula 1 entry in 2026.

Wolff in 'IDIOTS' verdict amid Hamilton struggles

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has issued a defiant response to theories surrounding Lewis Hamilton following the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

  • December 2, 2024 23:57
  • December 1, 2024 23:57

  • 2 hours ago
Shock Red Bull F1 lineup 'change' sparks social media frenzy

  • 3 hours ago
Colapinto given NEW role in 2025 signing 'announcement'

  • Yesterday 21:58
Jos Verstappen provides major UPDATE on son's Red Bull future

  • Yesterday 20:58
F1 champion issues Hamilton early Mercedes exit verdict

  • Yesterday 19:53
F1 team’s IMMEDIATE driver replacement set to terminate 2025 contract debate

  • Yesterday 18:56
