Wolff in 'IDIOTS' verdict amid Hamilton struggles
Wolff in 'IDIOTS' verdict amid Hamilton struggles
Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has issued a defiant response to theories surrounding Lewis Hamilton following the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.
The seven-time champion is set to depart the Silver Arrows after 12 years at the end of this season, opting for a team switch having signed with Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.
F1 HEADLINES: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as Audi F1 BOMBSHELL emerges
READ MORE: Aston Martin announce Stroll REPLACEMENT with official team statement
Hamilton endured a tricky setup across the penultimate weekend in the 2024 calendar, consistently ranking below team-mate George Russell across practice, the sprint, both qualifying sessions and the grand prix.
At one point during Sunday's main event, Hamilton's frustrations came to a head, with the champion requesting he park his Mercedes and retire from the race entirely, just the latest in a string of despondent team radio messages from the champion.
Russell, on the other hand, remained near the top of the order throughout the weekend's on-track action, and even started the grand prix on pole after a late penalty was handed to Max Verstappen, boosting the Mercedes star to first.
Wolff shuts down Mercedes fan conspiracies
Hamilton has adopted a rather downbeat attitude in recent races, suggesting that he wanted to end his Mercedes career early, as well as providing a 'slow' verdict on his driving following a period of poor form.
Many Hamilton fans on social media have slammed the team for not giving the Brit a fast car in recent seasons, with some even suggesting that Mercedes don't have the seven-time champion's best interests at heart since he announced his Ferrari switch.
Speaking to media at the Qatar GP, Mercedes boss Wolff admitted he 'never' reads comments on social media, claiming social media users spreading conspiracy theories are 'idiots'.
"I just hear that nonsense appears and now we can talk at length about the toxic environment of social media that I’ve always said, you have yourself behind the screen, you open up an account and then you put these comments," Wolff said.
"I wonder who would even have the time to comment? We love our fans. They contribute to what we are and the other ones who believe that they need to create some crazy, made-up conspiracies it doesn’t even bother me. They’re just idiots."
READ MORE: Audi F1 BOMBSHELL drops in official team sale announcement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Perez set for Red Bull EXIT as team confirm driver replacement
- 36 minutes ago
F1 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina Circuit
- 1 hour ago
Wolff in 'IDIOTS' verdict amid Hamilton struggles
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin announce Stroll REPLACEMENT with official team statement
- 3 hours ago
- 1
General Motors issued MAJOR driver signing warning ahead of F1 entry
- Today 11:59
Red Bull chief reveals HUGE blow despite Verstappen's championship victory
- Today 10:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec