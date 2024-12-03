Wolff in 'IDIOTS' verdict amid Hamilton struggles

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has issued a defiant response to theories surrounding Lewis Hamilton following the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion is set to depart the Silver Arrows after 12 years at the end of this season, opting for a team switch having signed with Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.

Hamilton endured a tricky setup across the penultimate weekend in the 2024 calendar, consistently ranking below team-mate George Russell across practice, the sprint, both qualifying sessions and the grand prix.

At one point during Sunday's main event, Hamilton's frustrations came to a head, with the champion requesting he park his Mercedes and retire from the race entirely, just the latest in a string of despondent team radio messages from the champion.

Russell, on the other hand, remained near the top of the order throughout the weekend's on-track action, and even started the grand prix on pole after a late penalty was handed to Max Verstappen, boosting the Mercedes star to first.

Lewis Hamilton appeared significantly disappointed with his Mercedes across the Qatar GP weekend

The Qatar GP was drastically different to Mercedes' 1-2 in Las Vegas last time out

Wolff shuts down Mercedes fan conspiracies

Hamilton has adopted a rather downbeat attitude in recent races, suggesting that he wanted to end his Mercedes career early, as well as providing a 'slow' verdict on his driving following a period of poor form.

Many Hamilton fans on social media have slammed the team for not giving the Brit a fast car in recent seasons, with some even suggesting that Mercedes don't have the seven-time champion's best interests at heart since he announced his Ferrari switch.

Speaking to media at the Qatar GP, Mercedes boss Wolff admitted he 'never' reads comments on social media, claiming social media users spreading conspiracy theories are 'idiots'.

"I just hear that nonsense appears and now we can talk at length about the toxic environment of social media that I’ve always said, you have yourself behind the screen, you open up an account and then you put these comments," Wolff said.

"I wonder who would even have the time to comment? We love our fans. They contribute to what we are and the other ones who believe that they need to create some crazy, made-up conspiracies it doesn’t even bother me. They’re just idiots."

