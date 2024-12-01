Hamilton embarrassed at Qatar GP as Verstappen SLAMS Mercedes star - GPFans F1 Recap
The FIA declared a decision on a penalty for Lewis Hamilton at the Qatar Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen, which set the tone for the rest of his evening.
Verstappen SLAMS 'two-faced' Mercedes star as F1 feud deepens
Max Verstappen has slammed Mercedes star George Russell for being ‘two-faced’ at the Qatar Grand Prix as their F1 feud deepens.
F1 driver replacement target in Qatar Grand Prix 'talks'
Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has been spotted talking to a rival team boss at the Qatar Grand Prix following driver replacement rumours.
Mercedes star demands FIA punishment for F1 rival
A Mercedes Formula 1 star has hilariously demanded that one of his rivals is given a fine for swearing during a press conference.
British star celebrates EMOTIONAL championship success at Qatar Grand Prix
British racing star Abbi Pulling has claimed the 2024 F1 Academy title at the Qatar Grand Prix in an emotional result for the Alpine backed driver.
- 25 minutes ago
F1 driver replacement target in Qatar Grand Prix 'talks'
- 1 hour ago
Qatar Grand Prix shambles a new low even for FIA calamities
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen SLAMS 'two-faced' Mercedes star as F1 feud deepens
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race
- 3 hours ago
'Ricciardo's axe was a HUGE mistake' - Qatar Grand Prix Hot Takes
- 3 hours ago
