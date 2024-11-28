F1 star drops SHOCK announcement ahead of Qatar Grand Prix
F1 star drops SHOCK announcement ahead of Qatar Grand Prix
A Formula 1 star has made a surprising announcement ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.
The upcoming race at the Lusail International Circuit is the penultimate event of what has been a thrilling 2024 season so far.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce Perez decision as driver REPLACEMENT confirmed
READ MORE: F1 team announce NEW driver contract in official statement
Max Verstappen has been crowned the drivers' champion for the fourth consecutive year following last week's fifth-placed finish in Las Vegas, but there remains plenty still to play for across the grid.
The destination of the constructors' title is still unknown, for example, with just 24 points separating McLaren and Ferrari at the top of the standings.
RB star makes exciting announcement
Further back, the likes of Haas, Alpine and Visa Cash App RB are battling it out to secure vital points as they look to finish the season on a positive note.
And heading into this weekend's grand prix, one of the drivers involved in that fight has taken to social media to share an exciting announcement.
RB star Yuki Tsunoda has previously made no secret for his love of online gaming, and has now revealed he has released his own 'world' on one of the world's most popular video games, Fortnite.
READ MORE: Ferrari and Hamilton boost as LEGENDARY contract extended
Since its release in 2017, Fortnite has gained huge popularity, with players able to collect resources, build structures and fight it out with other gamers to be the last person standing.
And now, Tsunoda has created his own in-game map, which is available for his fans across the world to play now.
Posting on X, the Japanese racer wrote: "My own game world has been born on Fortnite!"
"I hope you enjoy my favourite things and the world of motorsports with all my fans and Fortnite users around the world!"
この度Fortnite上に僕のゲームワールドが誕生しました！— 角田裕毅/Yuki Tsunoda (@yukitsunoda07) November 28, 2024
ファンの皆さんや世界中のフォートナイトユーザーの方々と、僕の好きなものやモータースポーツの世界観を楽しんでください！
スクリーンショットも待ってます📷
🗺️マップコード：4671-1175-6009#Yukiworld#Fortnite#F1JP pic.twitter.com/FMJ4mtKCcC
READ MORE: Williams F1 confirm team change ahead of Qatar GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star drops SHOCK announcement ahead of Qatar Grand Prix
- 13 minutes ago
Axed F1 star handed NEW race seat in 2025 return
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez decision as driver REPLACEMENT confirmed
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes star reveals health scare after Las Vegas GP
- 2 hours ago
Williams F1 confirm team change ahead of Qatar GP
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen reveals SHOCK Norris Red Bull offer
- Today 09:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec