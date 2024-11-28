F1 star drops SHOCK announcement ahead of Qatar Grand Prix

close global

A Formula 1 star has made a surprising announcement ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

The upcoming race at the Lusail International Circuit is the penultimate event of what has been a thrilling 2024 season so far.

Max Verstappen has been crowned the drivers' champion for the fourth consecutive year following last week's fifth-placed finish in Las Vegas, but there remains plenty still to play for across the grid.

The destination of the constructors' title is still unknown, for example, with just 24 points separating McLaren and Ferrari at the top of the standings.

Max Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive title in Las Vegas
McLaren and Ferrari are battling it out for the constructors' championship

RB star makes exciting announcement

Further back, the likes of Haas, Alpine and Visa Cash App RB are battling it out to secure vital points as they look to finish the season on a positive note.

And heading into this weekend's grand prix, one of the drivers involved in that fight has taken to social media to share an exciting announcement.

RB star Yuki Tsunoda has previously made no secret for his love of online gaming, and has now revealed he has released his own 'world' on one of the world's most popular video games, Fortnite.

A map created by Yuki Tsunoda will now be available to play on Fortnite

Since its release in 2017, Fortnite has gained huge popularity, with players able to collect resources, build structures and fight it out with other gamers to be the last person standing.

And now, Tsunoda has created his own in-game map, which is available for his fans across the world to play now.

Posting on X, the Japanese racer wrote: "My own game world has been born on Fortnite!"

"I hope you enjoy my favourite things and the world of motorsports with all my fans and Fortnite users around the world!"

