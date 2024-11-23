close global

Red Bull admit major team error as NEW driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull have admitted to making a major error as they endured a nightmare start to their Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025

Haas F1 team have announced a new driver signing for 2025 as the team prepares to undergo a major shift for next season.

Ferrari team-mates COLLIDE at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been involved in a collision at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 team DISASTER brings out shock red flag at Las Vegas Grand Prix

One F1 team's Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend got off to a disastrous start, bringing out a red flag during the second practice session around the strip.

Verstappen hit by BIZARRE issue at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has been hit by a bizarre issue at the Las Vegas Grand Prix during the first session of the weekend.

Red Bull admit major team error as NEW driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

