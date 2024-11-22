Verstappen hit by BIZARRE issue at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has been hit by a bizarre issue at the Las Vegas Grand Prix during the first session of the weekend.

The Dutchman can claim his fourth consecutive title this weekend, following a spectacular victory last time out at the Brazilian GP.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton BOMBSHELL drops as Red Bull announce NEW contract for 2025

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen suffers Las Vegas Grand Prix NIGHTMARE as Hamilton dominates

If Verstappen wins the race Las Vegas, or indeed finishes higher than title rival Lando Norris, then he will join the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost despite a turbulent year for the Red Bull star on-track.

Prior to Brazil, the champion had not won a grand prix since the Spanish GP, with Red Bull not only outpaced by McLaren, but also Ferrari in recent races.

Will Max Verstappen lift the title in Las Vegas?

Max Verstappen only has to beat Lando Norris in Las Vegas to win his fourth title

Max Verstappen reports strange FP1 issue in Las Vegas

Whilst it will take a herculean effort for Norris to remain in the fight for this first world title in Las Vegas, the Brit has got off to an encouraging start in FP1 this weekend.

Norris finished the session P3, behind the two Mercedes' of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, as the drivers battled with the tricky conditions in the dust.

Verstappen only managed to set the fifth best time, and was also plagued by a bizarre issue throughout the first session.

“Mate, the **** wheel! This…,” he said during FP1.

“There’s this connection issue. The radio went on by itself.”

When the cars assembled on the starting grid towards the end of the session, Verstappen once again reported the problem.

“The steering wheel sometimes randomly disconnects,” he added.

The Dutchman also endured a torrid time in FP2, finishing down in P17, while Norris was up in second.

READ MORE: FIA announce major PENALTY for F1 star at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Related