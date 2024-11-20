Former Ricciardo colleague in SHOCK new role as McLaren announce team principal EXIT - GPFans F1 Recap

A former colleague of Daniel Ricciardo's at Red Bull's sister team while he was reserve driver has been given a shock second F1 chance.

McLaren announce team principal EXIT with official statement

McLaren have released an official statement announcing the departure of a team principal, with CEO Zak Brown officially thanking the outgoing member of the team.

Hamilton WARNED of huge Ferrari risk ahead of 2025

Lewis Hamilton faces a daunting challenge as he prepares to join Ferrari in 2025, with former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard warning of the risks involved in taking on Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia.

EXCLUSIVE: Axed F1 star makes 'aggressive' Las Vegas Grand Prix claim

Former Williams driver Logan Sargeant has described the scheduling for the Las Vegas Grand Prix as 'aggressive', stating that Formula 1 can improve their calendar in future years in an exclusive interview with GPFans.

Iconic race set for MAJOR change in F1 calendar swap announcement

Formula 1 has announced a significant shift for an iconic race.

