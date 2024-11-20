Former Ricciardo colleague in SHOCK new role as McLaren announce team principal EXIT - GPFans F1 Recap
A former colleague of Daniel Ricciardo's at Red Bull's sister team while he was reserve driver has been given a shock second F1 chance.
McLaren announce team principal EXIT with official statement
McLaren have released an official statement announcing the departure of a team principal, with CEO Zak Brown officially thanking the outgoing member of the team.
Hamilton WARNED of huge Ferrari risk ahead of 2025
Lewis Hamilton faces a daunting challenge as he prepares to join Ferrari in 2025, with former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard warning of the risks involved in taking on Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia.
EXCLUSIVE: Axed F1 star makes 'aggressive' Las Vegas Grand Prix claim
Former Williams driver Logan Sargeant has described the scheduling for the Las Vegas Grand Prix as 'aggressive', stating that Formula 1 can improve their calendar in future years in an exclusive interview with GPFans.
Iconic race set for MAJOR change in F1 calendar swap announcement
Formula 1 has announced a significant shift for an iconic race.
Latest News
Former Ricciardo colleague in SHOCK new role as McLaren announce team principal EXIT - GPFans F1 Recap
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari star SLAMMED with bizarre 'puppy' reference
- 3 hours ago
Driver replaced by Ricciardo gets SHOCK F1 chance
- Yesterday 21:58
Wolff reveals Hamilton FRUSTRATION ahead of Mercedes exit
- Yesterday 20:58
Hamilton REPLACEMENT given early Mercedes opportunity
- Yesterday 19:55
Hamilton issues EMOTIONAL farewell message in 'final race' plea
- Yesterday 18:56
