Hamilton Ferrari HINT revealed as Mercedes contract claim made
Hamilton Ferrari HINT revealed as Mercedes contract claim made
Jacques Villeneuve believes Lewis Hamilton’s 'heart and head' are already set on a move to Ferrari for 2025, claiming the seven-time Formula 1 world champion is just trying to see out the season.
Hamilton’s forthcoming move to Ferrari marks one of the most significant driver switches in recent F1 history.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton release CONFIRMED as Mercedes star issues statement on future
READ MORE: Ferrari issue official statement in huge UPDATE on 2025 driver signing
Pairing the sport’s most successful driver with its most iconic team, the partnership promises to be a defining chapter for both Hamilton and Ferrari.
Hamilton, who has struggled for consistent podiums since his Silverstone victory earlier this season, endured a challenging outing at the Brazilian Grand Prix, finishing 10th as team-mate George Russell secured fourth.
Lewis Hamilton is 'just finishing' his Mercedes F1 contract
Villeneuve believes these recent performances indicate Hamilton is already looking beyond his current Mercedes chapter.
Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Villeneuve defended Hamilton’s recent form, but hinted at a significant shift in his mindset.
"With everything he’s been able to do, he’s still capable of doing it," said the 1997 world champion.
"There’s no doubt there. Just because it’s not working right now with Mercedes doesn’t mean that he’s lost it.
READ MORE: Hamilton tipped for STUNNING Mercedes U-turn
"His heart and his head are probably somewhere else already! He knew that he couldn’t win the championship this year with Mercedes - maybe a race or two, but not the championship.
"So why put all that energy into building the car and the team for someone else? Right now, he’s just finishing his contract."
As the 2024 season draws to a close, the focus now shifts to how Hamilton will approach his final races with Mercedes before embarking on what could be his final challenge with Ferrari.
READ MORE: Norris reveals 'SPLIT' as F1 tensions surface
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull star offers STUNNING Verstappen 'villain' verdict in Hamilton praise
- 59 minutes ago
Hamilton Ferrari HINT revealed as Mercedes contract claim made
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull SLAMMED for Perez contract decision
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari issue official statement in huge UPDATE on 2025 driver signing
- 3 hours ago
F1 announce Las Vegas GP ticket competition
- Today 16:58
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Full track layout for the 2024 F1 street circuit
- Today 15:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec