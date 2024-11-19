Hamilton Ferrari HINT revealed as Mercedes contract claim made

Jacques Villeneuve believes Lewis Hamilton’s 'heart and head' are already set on a move to Ferrari for 2025, claiming the seven-time Formula 1 world champion is just trying to see out the season.

Hamilton’s forthcoming move to Ferrari marks one of the most significant driver switches in recent F1 history.

Pairing the sport’s most successful driver with its most iconic team, the partnership promises to be a defining chapter for both Hamilton and Ferrari.

Hamilton, who has struggled for consistent podiums since his Silverstone victory earlier this season, endured a challenging outing at the Brazilian Grand Prix, finishing 10th as team-mate George Russell secured fourth.

George Russell bested Lewis Hamilton at a very wet Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is 'just finishing' his Mercedes F1 contract

Villeneuve believes these recent performances indicate Hamilton is already looking beyond his current Mercedes chapter.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Villeneuve defended Hamilton’s recent form, but hinted at a significant shift in his mindset.

"With everything he’s been able to do, he’s still capable of doing it," said the 1997 world champion.

"There’s no doubt there. Just because it’s not working right now with Mercedes doesn’t mean that he’s lost it.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

"His heart and his head are probably somewhere else already! He knew that he couldn’t win the championship this year with Mercedes - maybe a race or two, but not the championship.

"So why put all that energy into building the car and the team for someone else? Right now, he’s just finishing his contract."

As the 2024 season draws to a close, the focus now shifts to how Hamilton will approach his final races with Mercedes before embarking on what could be his final challenge with Ferrari.

