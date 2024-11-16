FIA rule change could lead to HISTORIC return

An FIA rule change could result in a historic return tied with former racing series F3000.

The International Formula 3000 championship ran from 1985 until it folded in 2004, as a feeder series for those hoping to race in Formula 1.

Series champions include F1 drivers such as Jean Alesi, Juan Pablo Montoya and Nick Heidfeld, who all went on to achieve grand prix wins and podiums in the pinnacle of motorsport.

The series was eventually replaced by GP2 (now known as F2), which similarly helps aid young talent in their journey into F1, with three drivers confirmed for next year's F1 lineup having been promoted directly from F2.

Current F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto will move up to F1 for 2025

Juan Pablo Montoya competed in F3000

Does the FIA’s rule change spell a F3000 return?

The FIA have recently made an adjustment to Appendix K of their International Sporting Code, which means that from 2025, racing cars built between the years 1991 and 2000 will be able to carry the Historic Technical Passports that will allow them to compete in FIA championships and international motorsport events.

Owners of Formula 3000 cars could therefore benefit from this rule change, and has led some to believe that this could spell the return of racing in this category of cars.

According to Autosport, the FIA plans to attend Retromobile Paris next February to help owners of the historic cars, including those who own old F3000 cars, in applying for the new passports and could see them returned to race circuits.

The FIA's historic championships and committee manager Mathias Doutreleau is committed to these cars returning to the track, and believes that the rule change will help spark an event to celebrate this part of motorsport heritage.

"Formula 3000 definitely has its spot," he said.

“We hope that by putting together this regulation, it will spark the interest of a promoter or an organiser to say, ‘Well, no one is celebrating Formula 3000, I’ll be the first one.’”

