Ferrari star SLAMMED with bizarre 'puppy' reference
Charles Leclerc has found himself at the centre of a curious critique, with former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard likening the Ferrari ace to a 'puppy who occasionally pees on the carpet.'
The comparison comes as Leclerc will be joined at Ferrari by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton next season, with the pressure ramping up at a team that look capable of challenging for world championships once again.
Leclerc has been at Ferrari since 2019, claiming eight grand prix victories in that time, including three in 2024, making it his joint-best season so far.
Leclerc's room to grow
While Hamilton is no stranger to a championship battle, Leclerc has not been able to match the supreme Max Verstappen throughout a whole season during the pair's careers so far.
Ferrari are currently chasing their first constructors' championship since 2008, yet Leclerc sits 86 points behind Verstappen, who is on the verge of a fourth consecutive drivers' championship title.
Now, former Red Bull driver Coulthard has suggested that we could see future dramatic championship battles between Leclerc and Verstappen, if the Monegasque star can iron out a few errors in his driving.
"Charles is still like a puppy who occasionally pees on the carpet," the Scot remarked on his Formula For Success podcast.
"But once [Leclerc] has ironed out all those little mistakes, I think we will have a golden age of F1."
