Verstappen claims STUNNING victory in alternative racing series

The Verstappen family have been celebrating for the second time in the space of a week after securing another comprehensive race victory.

Jos Verstappen - father of reigning Formula 1 champion Max - clinched the Rally of Zuid-Limburg on Sunday, seven days after his son's remarkable triumph at the Brazilian Grand Prix put him on the brink of a fourth consecutive world title.

Verstappen junior defied the odds at Interlagos, producing a memorable drive to fight back from 17th on the grid and cross the line in first place ahead of Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

With fellow championship contender Lando Norris finishing down in sixth, the Dutchman extended his advantage at the top of the leaderboard to 62 points, and with just three races remaining, looks set to add another trophy to his collection.

Max Verstappen clinched his first race win since June at the Brazllian GP

Jos Verstappen has now won the Zuid-Limburg rally for the second time

Back-to-back triumphs for Verstappen

It was the 27-year-old's first race win since mid-June, and he celebrated in style with partner Kelly Piquet after finally ending his miserable run of form.

And his father has now followed up that success, after dominating the field in Belgium to take the Rally of Zuid-Limburg title for the second time.

Verstappen senior won 11 of the 12 stages in his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 car alongside co-driver Renaud Jamoul, finishing 63 seconds in front of nearest rival Frederic Miclotte.

"It went really well, I am very pleased," the 52-year-old told Verstappen.com. "The course was slightly modified compared to last year.

"We also entered this race to test a few things, and there is no better place for that than a rally - we are aiming to keep improving ourselves.

"Things are going very well with my co-driver Renaud, he is incredibly driven and professional.

"You need a good connection and mutual respect, and that is certainly there. It is only getting better."

