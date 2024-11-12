Verstappen claims STUNNING victory in alternative racing series
Verstappen claims STUNNING victory in alternative racing series
The Verstappen family have been celebrating for the second time in the space of a week after securing another comprehensive race victory.
Jos Verstappen - father of reigning Formula 1 champion Max - clinched the Rally of Zuid-Limburg on Sunday, seven days after his son's remarkable triumph at the Brazilian Grand Prix put him on the brink of a fourth consecutive world title.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in MAJOR career announcement as Mercedes axe talks emerge
READ MORE: FIA steward drops Verstappen Las Vegas Grand Prix DNF BOMBSHELL
Verstappen junior defied the odds at Interlagos, producing a memorable drive to fight back from 17th on the grid and cross the line in first place ahead of Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.
With fellow championship contender Lando Norris finishing down in sixth, the Dutchman extended his advantage at the top of the leaderboard to 62 points, and with just three races remaining, looks set to add another trophy to his collection.
Back-to-back triumphs for Verstappen
It was the 27-year-old's first race win since mid-June, and he celebrated in style with partner Kelly Piquet after finally ending his miserable run of form.
And his father has now followed up that success, after dominating the field in Belgium to take the Rally of Zuid-Limburg title for the second time.
Verstappen senior won 11 of the 12 stages in his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 car alongside co-driver Renaud Jamoul, finishing 63 seconds in front of nearest rival Frederic Miclotte.
"It went really well, I am very pleased," the 52-year-old told Verstappen.com. "The course was slightly modified compared to last year.
"We also entered this race to test a few things, and there is no better place for that than a rally - we are aiming to keep improving ourselves.
"Things are going very well with my co-driver Renaud, he is incredibly driven and professional.
"You need a good connection and mutual respect, and that is certainly there. It is only getting better."
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE - Red Bull F1 star can make team switch on ONE condition
READ MORE: Red Bull's latest signing could COST team their greatest asset
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton in MAJOR career announcement as champion reveals 2021 talks
- 2 minutes ago
Verstappen claims STUNNING victory in alternative racing series
- 1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull F1 star can make team switch on ONE condition
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton reveals 2021 negotiations key in securing HUGE 2025 career move
- 3 hours ago
F1 boss announces significant cuts in MAJOR team overhaul
- Today 10:57
F1 team announce MAJOR breakthrough as official statement issued
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec