Kelly Piquet has admitted both she and partner Max Verstappen are still on cloud nine following a recent celebration.

The Brazilian model was in her home country last weekend to see Verstappen clinch his first Formula 1 victory since mid-June, and take a huge step towards securing a fourth consecutive world title.

Having started from 17th on the grid, Verstappen produced an impeccable drive in testing conditions to take an unexpected victory ahead of Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Verstappen and Piquet share post-race celebrations

The Dutchman has endured a challenging campaign to date, with a string of poor performances sparking much frustration.

There has even been speculation about his long-term future at Red Bull, with many predicting he could soon seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

His 2024 struggles allowed McLaren's Lando Norris to emerge as an unlikely championship contender in recent months, with the Brit getting within touching distance of his rival at the top of the standings.

However, following Verstappen's win in Sao Paulo on Sunday, the gap between the competitors now stands at 62 points.

And with just three races remaining in 2024, the 62-time race winner looks set to add more silverware to his collection.

Piquet - who has been with Verstappen since 2020 - took to social media to give fans a flavour of the post-race celebrations from Interlagos, admitting the pair were 'still riding the high' following the stunning victory.

Kelly Piquet's Instagram post shared a range of pictures including a collective one with Verstappen and her immediate family featuring her father and three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet Snr as well as brother and former F1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr.

Verstappen also shared some of his highlights from the weekend on his Instagram page, as he wrote: "This one was very special.

"A Sunday I’ll never forget. Thank you, Brazil!"

