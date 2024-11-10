FIA RIDICULED in latest Verstappen appearance
F1 fans have ridiculed the FIA during Max Verstappen’s latest appearance as the champion's feud continues with the organisation.
The Dutchman has been involved in an ongoing disagreement with the governing body after they announced their clampdown on drivers swearing at the Singapore GP.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem revealed that drivers who used foul language would be punished, with Verstappen the first to be on the receiving end of this new rule.
After describing his Red Bull as 'f***ed' at Thursday’s press conference, the champion was awarded a community service type punishment, which led to Verstappen launching his own protest and refusing to speak during subsequent media appearances.
Max Verstappen and the F1 grid issue defiant response to FIA
Verstappen has since been supported by the entire F1 grid, with the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) issuing a defiant response to the FIA in a written statement.
The drivers union urged the FIA to treat them like adults, as they called out the need to punish them for swearing.
Whilst the statement is likely to prolong the ongoing feud, the FIA swearing row has captured the imagination of F1 fans who ridiculed the governing body during Verstappen’s latest appearance.
Verstappen took part in The Race for Mental Health on November 9th-10th, a charity sim racing event organised by Jimmy Broadbent.
The event was established to support mental health charity Mind, with Broadbent establishing a JustGiving page in aid of the event.
However, some fans who donated could not help ridiculing the FIA as they demonstrated their support.
One user under the name of Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, left a message alongside their donation which read: ‘Max, you used language that was coarse and offensive for the broadcast, so it’s another stop and go for car 1. Community service is next - we’re watching.”
Another donated under the same name simply writing “stop and go penalty for car #1.”
