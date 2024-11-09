Hamilton Ricciardo comparison made as Mercedes confirm HUGE change - GPFans F1 Recap

A shock comparison to Daniel Ricciardo has been made amid Lewis Hamilton’s current Formula 1 struggles.

Mercedes announce Hamilton change ahead of Las Vegas GP

Mercedes have announced a Lewis Hamilton change ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Wolff reveals SHOCK Hamilton replacement hopes after stunning announcement

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed his initial driver signing hopes, if Lewis Hamilton's shock Ferrari announcement had come a little sooner.

Norris future thrown into DOUBT in astonishing rant

Huge doubts have been raised regarding Lando Norris' chances of ever becoming a Formula 1 champion.

Red Bull DEMAND for McLaren FIA investigation sparks official announcement

A reported Red Bull demand for an FIA investigation into McLaren and other rivals has prompted an official response.

