Graham Shaw

Wednesday 15 March 2023 23:27

Naomi Schiff has praised seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton for the way he has become her 'ally' as she blazes a trail in motorsport broadcasting.

Horner the 'antichrist' talks haters and says Red Bull DID NOT cheat

Christian Horner admitted he is seen as an 'antichrist' by some F1 fans and re-iterated that his Red Bull team did not cheat.

Leclerc hit with Saudi Arabian GP grid penalty

Charles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid penalty for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on Sunday.

Michael Masi says death threats took 'personal toll'

Former F1 race director Michael Masi has spoken again about the abuse and death threats he received following that hugely controversial climax to the 2021 F1 season in Abu Dhabi, and called for an end to hate.

Martin Brundle on Lando landing spots and contract clauses

Martin Brundle has given his take on where Lando Norris could end up if things do not improve at McLaren, and discussed the British star's current long-term deal.