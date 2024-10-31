McLaren unveil NEW car in huge announcement

McLaren Racing have revealed a completely new car design to help in their pursuit of a championship title.

The manufacturer's Formula 1 team are on the verge of securing their first constructors' championship title since 1998, currently sitting 29 points ahead of nearest challengers Ferrari.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris is hunting down Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship, currently sat just 47 points behind the Dutchman with four races left.

McLaren are fighting on a lot of fronts in motorsport, with Pato O'Ward recently challenging for the IndyCar title, while the outfit are also trying to fight further up the grid in Formula E.

Formula E is an all-electric racing series

McLaren unveil 2024/25 Formula E car

The team have raced the last two seasons in Formula E, with Sam Bird, Jake Hughes and Taylor Barnard taking them to seventh in the teams' standings in the 2023/24 season, with Bird claiming the outfit's first race victory in the series at the Sao Paulo E-Prix.

Bird and 20-year-old Brit Barnard will continue to try to take the team forward in 2024/25, with the pair being confirmed to be racing the upcoming season with NEOM McLaren.

Now, the outfit have unveiled their new car for the 2024/25 season, with some huge changes made to the design of the car.

The start of the GEN3 Evo era in the sport is set to see the fastest-accelerating single-seater FIA car seen in any series, with the all-electric series also making changes to minimise their impacts on the environment even further.

The livery of NEOM McLaren's Formula E challenger features prominently the papaya colouring that has become synonymous with the brand's racing teams around the world.

Introducing our 2024/25 Formula E challenger. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/U2skXyBIEO — NEOM McLaren FE (@McLarenFE) October 31, 2024

On the announcement of the new livery, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown took to social media to commend the team: "Mega to see the NEOM @mclarenfe Team unveil their new livery for Season 11! I can’t wait to see it hit the track soon. Good luck, team! 💪".

