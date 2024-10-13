F1 team confirm AMAZING car change for US Grand Prix

An F1 team has confirmed a crazy revamp of their car for the upcoming United States Grand Prix.

The US GP was re-introduced to the calendar in 2012, with the venue moving to Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas, and has since become a firm favourite for F1 drivers up and down the grid.

Daniel Ricciardo paid a unique homage to the race in 2022, by dressing up as a cowboy and riding a horse into the paddock much to the delight of F1 fans.

Similarly, Red Bull unveiled a one-off Texan theme in 2018, with their two drivers Ricciardo and Max Verstappen sporting cowboy themed race suits.

Williams reveal new US Grand Prix rear wing

Williams have revealed a special design of their own for the 2024 US Grand Prix, with a new rear wing chosen by their fans in partnership with Kraken, after Grid Pass holders submitted their designs.

The cars of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto will feature six fan digital alter egos from the Williams Racing Cosmos Collection designed by Web3 artist Candy Apple.

“This project was incredibly special to me! It allowed me to combine the cutting-edge technology of blockchain with the rich, iconic history of Williams Racing,” the artist said.

“I had a blast creating these ten characters for Williams. It was a fun challenge to design something enjoyable for all ages, while also finding ways to weave their history into various traits.

“Having my art featured on the rear wing of a Formula 1 car is beyond special.

“As a Web3 creator, it's particularly unique – offering a creative and exciting way for digital collectibles to be seen by the world.

"My ultimate goal with my art has always been to just make people smile, and I’m grateful to Kraken and Williams for helping make that more of a reality.”

