McLaren chief drops shock update on move away from F1

McLaren chief Zak Brown has opened up on the possibility of the team exploring further ventures in the world of motorsport.

The American has done a remarkable job with the Formula 1 outfit, taking them to within touching distance of securing a first constructors' championship since 1998.

Spearheaded by their star driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, they have surged past defending champions Red Bull this season, and with just a handful of races remaining, are firm favourites to pull off an unexpected triumph.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have propelled McLaren to the top of F1

Zak Brown hasn't ruled out the possibility of McLaren racing in NASCAR

McLaren to NASCAR?

McLaren's ambitions, however, aren't strictly limited to F1 success, with the British team keen to enhance their growing reputation Stateside.

Arrow McLaren currently compete in the popular IndyCar series in the USA, and Brown has now opened up on the prospect of taking a step into yet another top-level motorsport arena.

Speaking on a recent episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr's Dirty Mo Media, the 52-year-old explained that while he was eager to get involved in NASCAR, the practicalities would make it a challenge.

He did, however, admit he was open to the possibility of entering a McLaren car at the iconic Daytona 500 at some stage in the future. The 500-mile-long endurance race is widely regarded as the most prestigious event on the NASCAR calendar, and Brown has refused to rule out his team making a one-off appearance.

NASCAR is one of the most popular racing series in the world

“I think it probably doesn't work for us because it's a massive commitment, right? And it’s multiple car teams and it’s full-time,” Brown explained.

“On the way over here I was asked: ‘What might your relationship with [NASCAR team owner at Hendrick Motorsports] Rick Hendrick be long-term?'.

"And I don’t know the answer to that other than I’d like to have a relationship with his team forever. They’re awesome.

“Would we maybe one day put out a car at Daytona? Yeah, with Rick Hendrick maybe I can see something like that."

Brown concluded: “I think it would probably be too big of a commitment [to race full-time], being based in England and things of that nature, to do it, but the Daytona 500 would be pretty cool.”

