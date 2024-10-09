Ferrari star signs for NEW TEAM ahead of 2025
One of Ferrari's junior stars is set to join a new team for the 2025 season, it has been officially announced.
The move represents another positive step for the Formula 1 giants as they look to build for the future.
Excitement is already building around the team going into 2025, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton set to team up with Charles Leclerc.
The Maranello-based outfit will hope that the arrival of one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history will spark a change in their fortunes, having fallen short of expectations in recent years.
Their last constructors' title came in 2008, while Kimi Raikkonen was their most recent drivers' champion, clinching top spot the previous season.
Ferrari have since fallen behind the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren, with 2024 looking set to end in further disappointment.
Ferrari star joins team for 2025
But, they at least have cause for optimism regarding their next generation of talent, with their Academy Driver Rafael Camara set to make the step up to F3 with Trident Motorsport.
The newly crowned European Formula Regional champion has already caught the eye with his performances in the lower tiers of world racing, and Ferrari bosses are confident they have one of the best up-and-coming talents in their ranks.
In a statement released by the team, the Brazilian said: “I am very happy to join forces with Trident.
“I think it’s a fantastic team and it’s great to be part of it - I can’t wait to start working with them to see what we can achieve together.
"Of course, expectations are high: next year the aim is to be a front runner, which won’t be easy and will involve a lot of work, because not only will I have to get to grips with a new car, but also a new team, so everything will be new for me.
"The first target is to be ready for the start of the 2025 season, to work well with the team and always to do my best.”
