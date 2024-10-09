FIA approved circuit announce F1 ENTRY plans
An FIA-certified circuit is targeting hosting Formula 1 in the future, its general manager has claimed.
F1 is currently in the middle of a 24-round season stretching from February to December, the longest in the sport's history.
However, the series is not short of potential suitors when it comes to countries wanting to host an event in the future.
This year alone, interest from the likes of Thailand, South Korea, and Rwanda has surfaced, for example, whilst there are also more traditional F1 countries, such as Germany, that do not currently host a race on the calendar.
F1 ambitions for Panama
It appears that Panama can add their name to the ever-growing list of interested parties, according to comments from the general manager of the Autodromo Panama.
The circuit is currently opting for level three approval from the FIA, according to Pablo Otero, but has bold plans for the future.
"We will be able to invite practically any category worldwide, including Formula 1, although that is a dream because it is a national project," Otero told EFE. "It is a process of between five and ten years for one to obtain a license."
Whilst that seems some way off, the circuit does seem to be making progress moving into next year.
"It is a completely new racetrack, with the latest FIA certifications," Otero added.
"We are opting for grade three which allows us to do practically any event at an international level.
"Our projection for next year is to have a grid of 60 vehicles here in the country, of which probably 30, 40 percent will be international."
