The FIA has unveiled a new partnership with Next Level Racing, a global leader in simulator seats and cockpits, in a move set to transform the landscape of Esports within motorsport.

The agreement, which will see Next Level Racing deliver FIA official licensed products in over 50 countries, marks a significant step forward in the FIA’s efforts to expand its presence in the fast-growing Esports sector.

With the partnership, the FIA aims to maximise its reach, offering cutting-edge sim racing equipment to both commercial and private customers around the world.

The FIA is the governing body of motorsport, including F1

Sim racing has become a popular hobby for drivers in recent years

FIA broadening horizons

This new venture is aligned with the FIA’s mission to double global motorsport participation, positioning Esports as a key pillar of this strategy.

The collaboration will provide sim racing enthusiasts with the opportunity to engage in FIA-endorsed competitions, benefiting from the expertise and innovation of Next Level Racing.

"We are constantly looking for ways to broaden the reach of our Esports projects," Eric Stranne, FIA Project Manager for Esports, said in a statement.

"By working with our network of ASNs (national motor sport authorities), we can ensure that more Esports events take place within the FIA’s global ecosystem, encouraging greater participation and passion for motorsport."

Esports is increasingly seen as both a gateway into real-world motorsport and an independent, aspirational discipline.

Kam Khadem, Chief Marketing Officer of Next Level Racing, expressed excitement about the partnership: "Our upcoming range of products will empower ASNs worldwide, offering cutting-edge solutions to enhance the sim racing experience.

"By working with the FIA, we are committed to closing the gap between real and virtual racing, helping to cultivate the next generation of motorsport talent."

The partnership will also be prominently featured at the upcoming FIA Motorsport Games, with Next Level Racing products showcased in public display areas.

The agreement, which spans the next three years, comes as FIA-endorsed Esports competitions continue to grow regionally and internationally, adding momentum to this initiative.

