Ricciardo discusses F1 career END as team announce driver REPLACEMENT - GPFans F1 Recap

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has been discussing plans for F1 retirement amid ever-increasing uncertainty over his future on the grid.

F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT decision for Singapore GP

A Formula 1 team have announced they will have a new-look lineup in Singapore compared to last time out in Azerbaijan.

McLaren star IGNORED team orders in crucial title fight twist

After a thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix, it turns out one McLaren star ignored team orders.

Horner slams Aston Martin over Adrian Newey announcement

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has criticised one of his team's rivals after their recent Adrian Newey announcement.

Schumacher partner SHOCKED following ex-wife feud

The partner of Ralf Schumacher has spoken out in the wake of comments made by the ex-Formula 1 star's former wife.

