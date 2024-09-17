close global

Ricciardo discusses F1 career END as team announce driver REPLACEMENT - GPFans F1 Recap

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has been discussing plans for F1 retirement amid ever-increasing uncertainty over his future on the grid.

F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT decision for Singapore GP

A Formula 1 team have announced they will have a new-look lineup in Singapore compared to last time out in Azerbaijan.

McLaren star IGNORED team orders in crucial title fight twist

After a thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix, it turns out one McLaren star ignored team orders.

Horner slams Aston Martin over Adrian Newey announcement

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has criticised one of his team's rivals after their recent Adrian Newey announcement.

Schumacher partner SHOCKED following ex-wife feud

The partner of Ralf Schumacher has spoken out in the wake of comments made by the ex-Formula 1 star's former wife.

Ricciardo Red Bull future decision outlined as team boss Horner left 'under pressure' - GPFans F1 Recap
  • September 16, 2024 23:49
Ricciardo Red Bull future decision outlined as team boss Horner left 'under pressure' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • September 16, 2024 23:49
Hamilton relegated at Azerbaijan GP as Ricciardo caught in surprise engagement - GPFans F1 Recap
  • September 15, 2024 23:57
Hamilton relegated at Azerbaijan GP as Ricciardo caught in surprise engagement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • September 15, 2024 23:57

Ricciardo discusses F1 career END as team announce driver REPLACEMENT - GPFans F1 Recap
  • 11 minutes ago

  • 11 minutes ago
Norris in stitches as Piastri MOCKS McLaren F1 chief
  • 1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Ricciardo discusses career SWITCH as Red Bull set to announce driver decision
  • 2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
Kelly Piquet enjoys 'beautiful' weekend away from Verstappen struggles
  • 3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton Mercedes replacement doubts revealed during champion's 'USELESS' rant
  • Yesterday 19:57

  • Yesterday 19:57
Horner at the END with Red Bull as decline hits new lows
  • Yesterday 18:56

  • Yesterday 18:56
F1 Standings

