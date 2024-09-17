Ricciardo discusses F1 career END as team announce driver REPLACEMENT - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo discusses F1 career END as team announce driver REPLACEMENT - GPFans F1 Recap
Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has been discussing plans for F1 retirement amid ever-increasing uncertainty over his future on the grid.
F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT decision for Singapore GP
A Formula 1 team have announced they will have a new-look lineup in Singapore compared to last time out in Azerbaijan.
McLaren star IGNORED team orders in crucial title fight twist
After a thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix, it turns out one McLaren star ignored team orders.
Horner slams Aston Martin over Adrian Newey announcement
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has criticised one of his team's rivals after their recent Adrian Newey announcement.
Schumacher partner SHOCKED following ex-wife feud
The partner of Ralf Schumacher has spoken out in the wake of comments made by the ex-Formula 1 star's former wife.
- 11 minutes ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov