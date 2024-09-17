close global

Schumacher partner SHOCKED following ex-wife feud

The partner of Ralf Schumacher has spoken out in the wake of comments made by the ex-Formula 1 star's former wife.

In July of this year, Schumacher revealed that he was in a same-sex relationship in a post which amassed over 500,000 likes on Instagram.

He was widely supported for coming out publicly, including by the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

Ralf Schumacher (left) now works as an F1 commentator and pundit
The former Williams star's brother Michael Schumacher won seven world titles

New partner surprised by comments

The former Williams racer is a high-profile figure in the world of F1, having enjoyed a decade-long spell on the circuit, where he raced alongside his seven-time championship winning brother Michael Schumacher.

He now works as a commentator and pundit in Germany, and was in Baku last weekend to offer expert analysis on the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but it is his personal life which has now been thrust into the spotlight once again.

In a recent interview with Der Spiegel, the six-time race winner's ex-wife Cora Brinkmann stated she 'felt used' and had 'wasted her best years', adding that she had not been told about her former husband's new relationship.

However, Schumacher's current partner Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne has expressed his disappointment with the comments.

Schumacher himself previously addressed her statement, taking to social media to accuse his ex of 'spreading lies'.

Speaking to RTL, Bousquet-Cassagne responded: "I thought we had a good connection with Cora. ​​When she arrived, she asked me: 'Are you sleeping together?'.

"I told her: 'Yes, of course. We are together. We are a couple', and she was happy for us.

"That was okay, that was great, a great week with Cora. That's why I'm disappointed now."

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1 Lando Norris Ralf Schumacher
