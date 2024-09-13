Ricciardo opens up on team transfer as Horner DEMANDS U-Turn - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his past experience at Red Bull, reflecting on a career highlight in the wake of team transfer news.
Horner delivers U-Turn response after Red Bull 'panic' claims
Red Bull principal Christian Horner has acknowledged the mounting pressure on his team, as they struggle to protect Max Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship.
Championship challenger causes red flag with HUGE crash
One of the 2024 championship contenders suffered a disastrous start to their Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, after smashing into the barriers at the Baku City Circuit.
Team boss admits Vettel 'love' amid stunning F1 return decision
A Formula 1 team boss has revealed his 'love' for Sebastian Vettel as speculation mounts that the former racer could be set for a shock return to the sport.
Red Bull staff 'FLOCKING to F1 rivals' in mass exodus
Red Bull staff are reportedly flocking to their Formula 1 rivals as rumours of ongoing unrest persist within the team.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov