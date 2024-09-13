close global

Ricciardo opens up on team transfer as Horner DEMANDS U-Turn - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his past experience at Red Bull, reflecting on a career highlight in the wake of team transfer news.

Horner delivers U-Turn response after Red Bull 'panic' claims

Red Bull principal Christian Horner has acknowledged the mounting pressure on his team, as they struggle to protect Max Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship.

Championship challenger causes red flag with HUGE crash

One of the 2024 championship contenders suffered a disastrous start to their Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, after smashing into the barriers at the Baku City Circuit.

Team boss admits Vettel 'love' amid stunning F1 return decision

A Formula 1 team boss has revealed his 'love' for Sebastian Vettel as speculation mounts that the former racer could be set for a shock return to the sport.

Red Bull staff 'FLOCKING to F1 rivals' in mass exodus

Red Bull staff are reportedly flocking to their Formula 1 rivals as rumours of ongoing unrest persist within the team.

