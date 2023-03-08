Alonso issues ominous 'this is just the beginning' Aston Martin warning

Sam Hall

Fernando Alonso has warned his F1 rivals "this is just the beginning" after a storming drive to the podium on his Aston Martin debut.

The two-time champion got his season off to a flying start in Bahrain as he climbed from fifth on the grid to finish third, behind only the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

"I think the most important point is that the new Aston Martin is just a new car, a new project," said Alonso.

"This is just the beginning.

"You know, this is not the final car, this is just the starting car of this concept that we changed over winter.

"I think some of the top teams just kept the philosophy that they had last year. Red Bull or Ferrari kept more of the same shapes. Just, fine-tuning things and making perfection of that good baseline that they had.

"For us, it was much more difficult. We have to change 95% of the car. So, I guess there is more to learn from the car, and there is more to come on our side."

Alonso could have done more in Bahrain

Alonso's drive to third in Bahrain was eased by the lap 40 retirement of Charles Leclerc - the Ferrari driver holding the final podium position at the time his engine expired.

Once a margin had been pulled on Carlos Sainz, Alonso revealed how the impossible task of catching either Red Bull driver had allowed him to lift off and relieve some stress from his AMR23.

"We had a very comfortable position," he added.

"So, I slowed down the pace and I informed the team that you know, I could go faster, but I was avoiding the kerbs and just bringing the car home.

"There are a couple of areas that we have to improve that I will not share."

