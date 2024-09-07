Verstappen's MISUNDERSTANDING with huge Premier League star revealed
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen has shared a light-hearted moment he experienced with Manchester City footballer Kevin De Bruyne, due to their differing football allegiances.
The Formula 1 champion recounted the amusing exchange, which centred on a Manchester City shirt while speaking exclusively to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Verstappen, a Manchester United supporter, recalled the interaction with De Bruyne, a key player for United's local rivals.
"Well, I mean, for example, for me, what was always a funny encounter," Verstappen began.
"So Kevin De Bruyne, of course, we speak the same language. He gave me of course his [Manchester] City t-shirt."
Max Verstappen supports Manchester United
Despite the football rivalry between their teams, Verstappen took the gesture in his stride.
"He knows that in the Premier League, I support [Manchester] United," the Dutch driver laughed.
"He’s like, ‘You know, I’m giving you this t-shirt... I hope you don’t mind’."
Verstappen reassured De Bruyne that the gift was appreciated, regardless of his club loyalty.
"I’m like, ‘Man, don’t worry. It’s about you, not about the club.
The Dutchman admitted that despite the rivalry, he has a huge amount of respect for the Citizens.
"I have a lot of respect of course for what they achieve as a club.
"But it was just a funny interaction at the time."
Like Manchester City, the Dutchman will be looking to stay atop of their respective standings as F1 heads to Baku, Azerbaijan next week.
