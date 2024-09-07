Shock McLaren star overtakes Verstappen in F1 standings

Formula 1 have revealed that Max Verstappen was not the European champion of the 2024 season, with the last 10 races leaving the champion and Red Bull scratching their heads.

The European section of the 2024 F1 calendar began with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix back in May, in which Verstappen won.

After starting in Italy, it also ended in Ferrari's home country as Charles Leclerc won the Italian Grand Prix last Sunday.

World champion Verstappen won three races during this period, the most of any driver, but he still scored fewer points than the McLaren driver who took his first career victory this season.

Charles Leclerc took his second Italian GP victory last weekend

Lando Norris narrowly missed out on the win at Imola finishing just seven tenths behind Max Verstappen

McLaren superstar edges out Verstappen

At the Hungarian GP, Oscar Piastri took his maiden win in F1 after overtaking team-mate and championship challenger Lando Norris.

Despite winning just one race this season, the Australian has been consistently scoring points, securing at least a podium in half of the European grands prix.

The 23-year-old has also finished every European race at least inside the top eight with no retirements.

In a chart posted by F1 on X, it was revealed that he was the ultimate 2024 European champion, scoring 146 points over the 10 races compared to Verstappen's 142.

Oscar Piastri is fourth in the drivers' standings on 197 points

Norris was only two points behind the Red Bull driver, but 16 points clear of fourth-placed Lewis Hamilton, who won two grands prix at Silverstone and Belgium.

Next up was the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on 119 points and 101 points respectively, with George Russell behind the pair on 76 points.

Sergio Perez was at the bottom of the top eight drivers, with just 40 points scored in 10 races, which comes to a measly average of just 4 points per race.

We've wrapped up racing in Europe for 2024 🇪🇺



Are you surprised to see Oscar Piastri as the leading scorer on the continent? 🔝#F1 pic.twitter.com/H1y7QT3K24 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2024

