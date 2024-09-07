Shock McLaren star overtakes Verstappen in F1 standings
Formula 1 have revealed that Max Verstappen was not the European champion of the 2024 season, with the last 10 races leaving the champion and Red Bull scratching their heads.
The European section of the 2024 F1 calendar began with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix back in May, in which Verstappen won.
After starting in Italy, it also ended in Ferrari's home country as Charles Leclerc won the Italian Grand Prix last Sunday.
World champion Verstappen won three races during this period, the most of any driver, but he still scored fewer points than the McLaren driver who took his first career victory this season.
McLaren superstar edges out Verstappen
At the Hungarian GP, Oscar Piastri took his maiden win in F1 after overtaking team-mate and championship challenger Lando Norris.
Despite winning just one race this season, the Australian has been consistently scoring points, securing at least a podium in half of the European grands prix.
The 23-year-old has also finished every European race at least inside the top eight with no retirements.
In a chart posted by F1 on X, it was revealed that he was the ultimate 2024 European champion, scoring 146 points over the 10 races compared to Verstappen's 142.
Norris was only two points behind the Red Bull driver, but 16 points clear of fourth-placed Lewis Hamilton, who won two grands prix at Silverstone and Belgium.
Next up was the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on 119 points and 101 points respectively, with George Russell behind the pair on 76 points.
Sergio Perez was at the bottom of the top eight drivers, with just 40 points scored in 10 races, which comes to a measly average of just 4 points per race.
We've wrapped up racing in Europe for 2024 🇪🇺
Are you surprised to see Oscar Piastri as the leading scorer on the continent? 🔝
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov