Red Bull chief reveals new team priority with 'slower' Perez disregarded

Red Bull have shifted their focus squarely onto securing Max Verstappen's drivers' championship title, with Helmut Marko acknowledging that defending their slim lead in the constructors' championship is no longer the primary concern.

The RB20's performance in recent races has left much to be desired, with Verstappen slipping into the clutches of Lando Norris behind him in the drivers' championship, and the team becoming embroiled in a three-way constructors' fight.

Verstappen's sixth-place finish in Monza was yet more evidence that the Milton Keynes-outfit's early season dominance has completely waned.

With McLaren closing in rapidly, Marko has now admitted that Red Bull's recent struggles, compounded by Sergio Perez's slower pace, have left the team vulnerable.

Helmut Marko is unimpressed with Red Bull's form

Red Bull hold a slender margin over McLaren in the constructors' championship

Red Bull championship advantage slipping

Red Bull currently hold a narrow eight-point lead over McLaren in the constructors' standings, a margin that looks increasingly fragile as McLaren continues to build momentum.

Although Norris failed to impress at the Italian Grand Prix after he let yet another pole position go to waste, the resurgence of McLaren’s car has put Red Bull under immense pressure.

While fans have been used to Perez struggling to find his form in the RB20, even three-time world champion Verstappen is struggling with the car's unpredictability.

Now, speaking in an interview with oe24, Marko was candid about Red Bull's current situation.

When asked whether the constructors' championship is still within reach given Perez’s form, he replied, "Checo isn’t bad; he’s just slower.

"But the priority is, of course, for Max to win the drivers’ championship."

