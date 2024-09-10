Red Bull chief reveals new team priority with 'slower' Perez disregarded
Red Bull chief reveals new team priority with 'slower' Perez disregarded
Red Bull have shifted their focus squarely onto securing Max Verstappen's drivers' championship title, with Helmut Marko acknowledging that defending their slim lead in the constructors' championship is no longer the primary concern.
The RB20's performance in recent races has left much to be desired, with Verstappen slipping into the clutches of Lando Norris behind him in the drivers' championship, and the team becoming embroiled in a three-way constructors' fight.
F1 HEADLINES: Newey faces WOBBLE before future announcement as Horner caught in feisty exchange
READ MORE: Newey F1 dream BROKEN in latest 'what if?' moment
Verstappen's sixth-place finish in Monza was yet more evidence that the Milton Keynes-outfit's early season dominance has completely waned.
With McLaren closing in rapidly, Marko has now admitted that Red Bull's recent struggles, compounded by Sergio Perez's slower pace, have left the team vulnerable.
Red Bull championship advantage slipping
Red Bull currently hold a narrow eight-point lead over McLaren in the constructors' standings, a margin that looks increasingly fragile as McLaren continues to build momentum.
Although Norris failed to impress at the Italian Grand Prix after he let yet another pole position go to waste, the resurgence of McLaren’s car has put Red Bull under immense pressure.
While fans have been used to Perez struggling to find his form in the RB20, even three-time world champion Verstappen is struggling with the car's unpredictability.
Now, speaking in an interview with oe24, Marko was candid about Red Bull's current situation.
When asked whether the constructors' championship is still within reach given Perez’s form, he replied, "Checo isn’t bad; he’s just slower.
"But the priority is, of course, for Max to win the drivers’ championship."
READ MORE: Newey's JAW-DROPPING Aston Martin contract details 'revealed'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Newey SNUBS Hamilton after shock move but major F1 twist could still emerge
- 52 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Newey dream 'BROKEN' as massive partnership announcement confirmed
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull chief reveals new team priority with 'slower' Perez disregarded
- 2 hours ago
F1 race winner open to stunning Ferrari COMEBACK
- 3 hours ago
Rookie revealed as F1 driver's REPLACEMENT at Azerbaijan GP
- Today 09:12
Silverstone to use CONTROVERSIAL ticket pricing system for British Grand Prix
- Today 08:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov