McLaren star delivers SAVAGE put-down following Monza spat

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has issued a damning verdict regarding one of his F1 rivals as the fallout from Monza continues to dominate the headlines.

Charles Leclerc led Ferrari to victory at the Italian Grand Prix, sparking wild scenes among the loyal Tifosi fans who were watching on.

A bold one-stop strategy from Ferrari kept the McLaren pair of Piastri and Lando Norris at bay, despite the papaya duo closing in towards the end of the race.

Oscar Piastri had to settle for second place in Monza

Charles Leclerc claimed victory for Ferrari

Although they had both drivers finishing on the podium, Zak Brown's team were left with a sense of 'what could have been', as the competition between drivers was on display yet again in Monza.

Following a near-miss at the very start of the race, Norris and Piastri were both desperate to claim victory for themselves.

The British driver was shocked by his team-mate's aggression at the first corner, insisting that he had to take action to avoid the pair making contact.

Despite the rivalry between the duo being the main talking point after the race, Piastri has taken aim at another one of his F1 rivals for their on track behaviour.

Piastri slams 'go-kart' driving from F1 rival

The Aussie star was far from pleased with Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, who he accused of driving at a level far below that of an F1 driver.

Talking to the media after the race, he said: "[I] had a few people who weren't very helpful, Stroll was driving like he was in his first go-kart race, so that cost a couple of seconds."

Oscar Piastri (L) was not pleased with Lance Stroll (R)

Although laughing at his own comment, Piastri's deficit to Leclerc was just over two seconds, suggesting his ire at Stroll could have prevented a race win.

McLaren have closed the gap to Red Bull down to just eight points, as they hope to leapfrog the reigning constructors' champions next time out in Azerbaijan.

