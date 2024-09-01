Ricciardo stung by double FIA punishment as F1 star BANNED for next race - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

Daniel Ricciardo has received two penalties at the Italian Grand Prix as his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was forced to retire his RB.

FIA BAN F1 star for next race after latest crash

A Formula 1 star has received a one-race ban following an incident at the Italian Grand Prix.

F1 champion drops team sale BOMBSHELL live on air

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has made an astonishing claim about the sale of a current F1 team.

MAJOR change to Verstappen’s car mooted

A Formula 1 pundit has suggested that Max Verstappen may face a major change to his Red Bull car.

Hamilton blueprint can pave way for Sainz SUPREMACY

Carlos Sainz reaches a significant birthday milestone on Sunday, and as he turns 30 he will prepare to enter a new phase of his F1 career.

  • August 31, 2024 23:57
  • August 31, 2024 00:27

  • 45 minutes ago
Italian Grand Prix

Verstappen’s Monza MELTDOWN and pious F1 pups: Things you might've missed at the Italian GP

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Leclerc shares EPIC Monza selfie after Italian GP heroics

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen FUMES at Red Bull in explosive X-rated rant

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Superstars

Norris hits out at F1 team-mate after McLaren missed opportunity

  • Yesterday 19:57
  • 2
FIA BAN F1 star for next race after latest crash

  • Yesterday 18:57
  • 1
F1 Standings

