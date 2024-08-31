F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza
Here's what the weather forecast looks like during the 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.
Last weekend's Dutch GP saw Lando Norris claim a dominant victory, outpacing home hero Max Verstappen by a significant margin of 22.896 seconds.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers Antonelli warning as star faces RACE BAN threat
READ MORE: Mercedes confirm official Hamilton replacement after shock Monza crash
This marked the Briton's second career win following his triumph in Miami earlier this season, while Verstappen has now gone five straight races without tasting victory.
Now heading into Monza, Norris will be looking to replicate his impressive performance from last weekend and close in on the gap with Verstappen in the championship.
But how will the weather play out?
Italian Grand Prix weather forecast
Saturday, August 31: FP3 and Qualifying
After sunny skies graced the track during yesterday's activities, the warm weather continues today, with highs hovering around 33 degrees and lows dropping to 24 degrees, with no rain forecast.
READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does qualifying work?
Sunday, September 1: Race
Sunday's race may be disrupted by rain, as there's a 40 per cent chance of showers predicted for the 3pm local start time. Humidity levels will be around 40 per cent, with temperatures reaching a high of 33 degrees.
However, it's important to note that these forecasts are subject to change. We will be updating you daily with the latest forecast, so be sure to check back in as the week progresses.
READ MORE: Dutch Prince drops BOMBSHELL after Verstappen handshake snub
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton delivers Antonelli warning as star faces RACE BAN threat
- 28 minutes ago
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza
- 1 hour ago
F1 star learns harsh truth behind team’s BRUTAL axing
- 1 hour ago
Wolff reveals Hamilton replacement ‘PROBLEM’ at Mercedes
- 2 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix qualifying FREE
- 2 hours ago
Mercedes confirm official Hamilton replacement after shock Monza crash
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct