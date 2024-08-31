close global

F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza

GPFans Staff
Here's what the weather forecast looks like during the 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Last weekend's Dutch GP saw Lando Norris claim a dominant victory, outpacing home hero Max Verstappen by a significant margin of 22.896 seconds.

This marked the Briton's second career win following his triumph in Miami earlier this season, while Verstappen has now gone five straight races without tasting victory.

Now heading into Monza, Norris will be looking to replicate his impressive performance from last weekend and close in on the gap with Verstappen in the championship.

But how will the weather play out?

Italian Grand Prix weather forecast

Saturday, August 31: FP3 and Qualifying

After sunny skies graced the track during yesterday's activities, the warm weather continues today, with highs hovering around 33 degrees and lows dropping to 24 degrees, with no rain forecast.

Sunday, September 1: Race

Sunday's race may be disrupted by rain, as there's a 40 per cent chance of showers predicted for the 3pm local start time. Humidity levels will be around 40 per cent, with temperatures reaching a high of 33 degrees.

However, it's important to note that these forecasts are subject to change. We will be updating you daily with the latest forecast, so be sure to check back in as the week progresses.

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris Miami Monza Dutch GP
