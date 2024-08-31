Ricciardo BOOSTS Red Bull chances as Marko blasts major failure - GPFans F1 RECAP

As the Formula 1 circus headed for Monza this weekend, there was as much to talk about off the track as there was on it- most notably, Daniel Ricciardo.

Marko blasts Red Bull staff for major F1 failure

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has issued a warning to the F1 team that they need to step up to prevent further disappointing results such as Zandvoort.

Hamilton replacement CRASHES as F1 debut rocked by red flag

Kimi Antonelli crashed during FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix in his first-ever Formula 1 session.

Norris backed at McLaren as No 1 driver declaration made

McLaren have been told to be decisive and back Lando Norris as their No 1 driver over Oscar Piastri.

Schumacher hits out at Williams over 'absurd' driver SNUB

Ralf Schumacher has questioned Williams' shock decision to replace Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto instead of Mick Schumacher.

