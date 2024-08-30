Marko blasts Red Bull staff for major F1 failure
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has issued a warning to the F1 team that they need to step up to prevent further disappointing results such as Zandvoort.
For the fifth race in a row, Max Verstappen and Red Bull walked away without victory as Lando Norris took the win at the Dutch GP last time out.
Starting from P2, Verstappen took the lead on the opening lap before he was overtaken by Norris on lap 18 as the Dutchman had to settle for second place.
His team-mate, Sergio Perez, finished in P6 which was his best result since Miami (P4) back in May in what has been a disappointing season so far for the Mexican driver.
Marko demands Red Bull team improvement
Red Bull won 21 out of 22 races in 2023 in a record-breaking season as they smashed the team record for the highest percentage of grand prix wins for a team.
This year has been more open with seven different race winners over the 15 rounds so far.
The three-time world champion still has a healthy lead in the drivers' standings with a 70-point gap to Norris.
However, after the dominant display from McLaren on Sunday, Helmut Marko is concerned that they could be overtaken in both standings if they do not make any improvements to their car.
Speaking to Sky Germany after the race, he said: "The conditions here were ideal for McLaren, and we just couldn’t get going.
"But not all tracks are like this, and our engineers need to come up with something, that’s clear, because finishing second nine more times won’t be enough."
