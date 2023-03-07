Sergio Perez a music hit thanks to a Mercedes diss track!

Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 7 March 2023 22:00 - Updated: 22:12

Sergio Perez is becoming a chart hit in Mexico, thanks to a Mercedes diss track!

The Mexican star started his 2023 F1 season in terrific style by following home team-mate Max Verstappen for a Red Bull one-two at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, back home in Mexico the 33-year-old's name is now in the music charts, courtesy of a song written in his honour.

Checo Perez song a big hit in Mexico

The track (no pun intended) 'De 0 a 100 Checo Pérez' - which translates roughly as 'From 0 to 100 Checo Pérez' - is now tearing up the charts in Latin America.

Released three months ago by singer Jary Franco, the song has captured the hearts of Checo fans and other Mexican music lovers. It has already racked up 2.4million views on YouTube and more than 1.1million listeners on Spotify.

The popular hit also references Perez and his Red Bull team's bitter rival Mercedes - in particular his triumphs over Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. It goes:

'Like Checo Pérez I overtook Mercedes My life was gone From zero to one hundred'

You can check out the song below, and add another view to the growing number of fans making Perez a potential future chart topper.

