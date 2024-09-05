F1 chief 'working on' securing legendary return
F1 chief 'working on' securing legendary return
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted at the possible return of the German Grand Prix as he says they are 'working on' its reintroduction
After a recording-breaking number of races in 2024, the 2025 F1 calendar will once again have 24 races as the season will begin in March and finish in December.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing
READ MORE: McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement
The sport has seen many historic races come and go, including the recent exclusions of the Malaysian and Portuguese grands prix.
However, there could be a return on the cards for a grand prix that hasn't been held since 2019.
Domenicali provides update on the return of legendary race
The German grand prix was last held five years ago when Max Verstappen won a chaotic race at the Hockenheimring.
The race has been featured on the calendar 75 times at three different venues (Hockenheimring, Nürburgring, and AVUS in Berlin).
The rumours of a return for the German GP have been circling around recently, and Stefano Domenicali spoke with Sky Germany about its possible return.
"Well, that's a good question. I would say I would love to come back to Germany as soon as we can," he said.
"But of course, as always in life, you need to have the people that want to have it back. So we are working to see if there will be promoters that want to host back the Grand Prix.
"Because I remember when I was younger and I was dressing red, we had incredible memories of racing in Ferrari, in Hockenheim, in Nürburgring. So I really hope that this could come back soon."
READ MORE: Audi in talks with big name driver over amazing F1 comeback
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Schumacher reveals Mercedes F1 test after cruel Williams snub
- 48 minutes ago
Verstappen dealt championship blow by Red Bull chief
- 1 hour ago
F1 chief 'working on' securing legendary return
- 2 hours ago
Perez BOLDLY compares Verstappen to himself as struggles mount
- 3 hours ago
F1 boss ‘excited’ for Newey signing after YEARS of talks
- Today 08:27
F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed
- Today 06:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov