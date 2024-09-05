F1 chief 'working on' securing legendary return

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted at the possible return of the German Grand Prix as he says they are 'working on' its reintroduction

After a recording-breaking number of races in 2024, the 2025 F1 calendar will once again have 24 races as the season will begin in March and finish in December.

The sport has seen many historic races come and go, including the recent exclusions of the Malaysian and Portuguese grands prix.

However, there could be a return on the cards for a grand prix that hasn't been held since 2019.

Max Verstappen on the top step of the podium at the 2019 German GP

The Turkish GP was reintroduced back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Domenicali provides update on the return of legendary race

The German grand prix was last held five years ago when Max Verstappen won a chaotic race at the Hockenheimring.

The race has been featured on the calendar 75 times at three different venues (Hockenheimring, Nürburgring, and AVUS in Berlin).

The rumours of a return for the German GP have been circling around recently, and Stefano Domenicali spoke with Sky Germany about its possible return.

"Well, that's a good question. I would say I would love to come back to Germany as soon as we can," he said.

"But of course, as always in life, you need to have the people that want to have it back. So we are working to see if there will be promoters that want to host back the Grand Prix.

"Because I remember when I was younger and I was dressing red, we had incredible memories of racing in Ferrari, in Hockenheim, in Nürburgring. So I really hope that this could come back soon."

