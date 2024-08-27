F1 team risks repeating same costly error with SHOCK driver transfer

When Logan Sargeant slammed into the barrier at Zandvoort on Saturday morning, he put an end not just to his chances of taking part in qualifying, but potentially to his entire Formula 1 career too.

While the Williams mechanics were fixing his stricken car, which had caught fire after the impact, rumours began to swirl that the American is on the verge of being dropped from his race seat.

F1 HEADLINES: Audi in talks with SHOCK driver as Verstappen 'agreement' revealed

READ MORE: Ricciardo given huge boost as date outlined for Red Bull promotion

With confirmation having already come that he will be replaced by Carlos Sainz from the beginning of 2025, there is a chance that the Dutch Grand Prix was Sargeant’s last in the top tier of motorsport.

In truth, Sargeant could have very complaints if team principal James Vowles does decide to cut him loose. Since arriving in F1 at the beginning of 2023 in place of the disappointing Nicholas Latifi, Sargeant has routinely failed to impress and has been comprehensively outperformed by team-mate Alex Albon.

Indeed, in 37 race weekends Sargeant has never once managed to beat Albon in grand prix qualifying, demonstrating that he is simply not quick enough to justify a seat with a team which is making significant changes to its personnel and infrastructure as it attempts to return to the front of the field after years spent as a perennial backmarker.

The crash at Zandvoort was caused by a fundamental driving error the likes of which should simply not be made at elite level. Sargeant took a wide line around the banking of Turn 3, and instead of cutting back to towards the centre of the track on exit, inexplicably continued over the kerb and then accelerated while on the grass. In damp conditions and on intermediate tyres, a big accident was inevitable.

Why could this be the end for Logan Sargeant at Williams?

Logan Sargeant is enduring a beleaguered season with Williams

The immediate consequence of such a crash on a Saturday is that it is not possible to repair the car in time for qualifying, meaning there is little to no possibility of driver and team scoring points and rendering the entire weekend redundant.

Furthermore, it can cause a significant hit to team morale, with mechanics who already put in a serious amount of graft as they travel from country to country for 24 weekends of the year forced to rebuild a destroyed vehicle.

And perhaps most importantly, there is an enormous financial cost to the team – a big crash can potentially require millions of pounds to resolve with new parts. For a smaller racing team like Williams, costs associated with crashes can be a huge burden.

READ MORE: Verstappen admits Red Bull CONFUSION over major F1 issues

Who should replace Logan Sargeant at Williams?

Mick Schumacher appears to be the leading contender to replace Sargeant

If Sargeant is to be dropped by Williams, whoever steps into his seat will only be racing for the team for nine races, given Sainz’s impending arrival.

Three different drivers have been linked to the position already – Mercedes’ young protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull youngster Liam Lawson, and former Haas driver Mick Schumacher.

The latter appears to be the favourite as things stand, with Mercedes appearing to favour allowing teenager Antonelli to continue his development in Formula 2 before he steps up to replace the departing Lewis Hamilton from next season onwards, and a temporary loan for Lawson from Red Bull’s stable contractually complicated.

READ MORE: Schumacher hits back at ex-wife's 'LIES' after explosive interview

In some ways switching out Sargeant for Schumacher would make sense. The 25-year-old showed stronger pace than Sargeant during his time in F1 and also enjoyed a more impressive junior career.

Though he has been off the grid since leaving Haas at the end of 2022 and would no doubt be rusty, he could not realistically do much worse than Sargeant, who is the only non-Sauber driver to have failed to score a single championship point so far this season.

Schumacher never quite did enough to justify a move to another team once Haas had made the decision to replace him with far more experienced compatriot Nico Hulkenberg, but he delivered enough impressive performances to convince Mercedes that they should take him on as their reserve driver.

READ MORE: Red Bull poach Mercedes world champion as new driver signing announced

Mick Schumacher has been Mercedes' test driver this season

But if Williams were to take him on, they would risk repeating the exact same problem they have encountered with Sargeant. After all, the principal reason Schumacher was dropped by Haas was that he repeatedly crashed the car and caused the team great expense with repairs. At the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix a heavy crash of his caused such a shortage of parts that team operated to sit him out of the race entirely.

Beggars can’t be choosers, of course, and Williams are hardly shopping in a high-end driver market as a lower mid-pack team looking for a stopgap solution to problem they have already solved for 2025 anyway.

Whether they stick with Sargeant or switch to Schumacher, then, Vowles and his fellow Williams top brass will be hoping for little more than the car being brought home safely and the bank account being left intact at the end of race each weekend.

READ MORE: F1 team forced to hand over RACE CAR following court order

Related