Horner addresses Red Bull investigation as official FIA verdict IGNORED - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has responded after allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him by a female colleague were dismissed following an appeal.

Mercedes star DISREGARDS official FIA ruling ahead of Dutch GP

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has suggested ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend that he will disregard an official FIA ruling.

Verstappen blames F1 budget cap for Red Bull exodus

Max Verstappen has pointed to F1's budget cap as a contributing factor to the spate of big names who are due to leave Red Bull.

Hamilton replacement receives 'exceptional' backing to fulfil F1 destiny

Lewis Hamilton's favoured Mercedes replacement has been awarded heaps of praise from his potential future team-mate George Russell.

F1 team announce ROOKIE driver in official 2025 line-up confirmation

Alpine Formula 1 team have officially announced that rookie driver Jack Doohan will race for them in the 2025 season.

