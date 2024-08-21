Hamilton reveals key to Mercedes title charge against Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his chances of being involved in a championship fight this season, revealing that one key area could make the difference for Mercedes in their bid to catch Red Bull.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has emerged as a realistic contender for race victories in recent months, having experienced a significant upturn in form following a tricky start to the campaign.

His performances over the last six races have yielded 108 points, a remarkable return given he collected a total of just 42 in the opening eight grands prix.

The former McLaren racer has propelled himself up to sixth in the standings, ahead of Red Bull rival Sergio Perez and Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Lewis Hamilton is in his final year at Mercedes before joining Ferrari

Hamilton secured his first victory since December 2021 at this year's British GP

Hamilton hails 'fantastic' Mercedes improvement

By winning two of the last three events - albeit in controversial circumstances in Belgium last time out - the Mercedes star has reminded everyone that on his day, he remains a force to be reckoned with despite his struggles in recent years.

Hamilton is set to embark on a new chapter next season at Ferrari after agreeing a move to the Italian giants, where he hopes to achieve his dream of adding a record eighth world championship to his collection and cement his place as the sport's greatest-ever driver.

His focus for now, however, is firmly on finishing the season as strongly as possible at Mercedes alongside compatriot Russell as he aims to depart on a high.

And if the Silver Arrows can perform better on Fridays and Saturday, Hamilton is optimistic about their fight with McLaren and Red Bull.

Hamilton and team-mate George Russell have dragged Mercedes into the championship fight

While admitting he is probably too far back in the standings to challenge Max Verstappen for the drivers' title, is confident his team can be in the mix for a first constructors' championship since 2021.

When asked if his impressive run of form had left him feeling that he could potentially fight for the championship, he said: "No. It would be high hopes.

“But, I mean, if we can continue this kind of performance as we've had the last few races, which has been fantastic... I think if we can start our weekends off a little bit better, hopefully we can continue.

“I think, obviously, the McLaren was very strong [in Belgium], we were just a bit further ahead early on [in the race], but yeah, we’ve just got to keep pushing.”

