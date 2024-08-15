Verstappen issues Red Bull demands as future team DOUBTS revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has called on Red Bull to make improvements as the title battle continues to heat up.

Newey successor admits DOUBTS over Red Bull future

Adrian Newey’s successor has revealed doubts over Red Bull's future after reflecting on the looming departure of the design legend.

Hamilton ally Cullen offers GRUELLING insight into training schedule

Lewis Hamilton's former physiotherapist and confidante Angela Cullen revealed the gruelling preparations drivers must go through to ready themselves for race weekends.

Wolff opens up on mental health in IMPORTANT interview

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted the pressure of performing in Formula 1 has had a significant impact on his mental health.

Fan favourite teases F1 future with cryptic announcement

A Formula 1 driver has sent supporters spiralling with a cryptic post which could provide a hint to their future in the sport.

