Iconic F1 venue almost UNRECOGNISABLE as major works underway

The latest images of an iconic Formula 1 venue are almost unrecognisable after major redevelopment works began at the circuit.

Though F1 teams are currently enjoying a summer shutdown, workers at one track have been grafting over the past few weeks to make progress on its new plans.

In July, Oscar Piastri took his maiden win at the Hungarian Grand Prix in a chaotic race.

Now, so soon after the paddock was abuzz with drivers, engineers, and fans, the facilities of the Hungaroring have been torn down, leaving a scene of destruction.

What changes are being made to the Hungaroring?

The Hungaroring has already undergone a major facelift this year, with work sometimes being carried out 24 hours a day to ensure phase one was completed ahead of the race in Budapest.

This part of the development involved an all-new paddock and fan-zone area for F1 personnel and supporters to benefit from for 2024 and beyond.

Phase two, which got underway not long after Piastri took the chequered flag, is the next stage in the process which will last into 2026.

Images of this part of the work have been shared on social media, and at first, appear to be a scene of concerning damage.

We told you that it is going to happen… less than a month after the Hungarian GP, and next phase of the redevelopment works is happening at an F1 pace.#hungaroring #F1Hungary #HungarianGP #redevelopment #marketepito #bayerconstruct pic.twitter.com/Ud68yekcvS — Hungaroring (@HungaroringF1) August 14, 2024

However, in reality, the photos depict the planned demolitions of facilities, which will be rebuilt in time for the 2025 edition of the race, scheduled for August 1-3 next year.

The main grandstand, where just weeks ago fans saw Lando Norris concede the race win to his Australian team-mate late on, has been taken apart.

Additionally, the main pit building is reduced to rubble, and the Millennium Tower, erected in 2001 and the newest part of the affected area, is half torn down.

The updated facilities will include more spacious garages for teams, new grandstands, and more modern buildings in the paddock.

The venue has not had a major revamp since its construction, which began in 1985 and finished in time to hold its first F1 race in 1986. It has hosted F1 every year since.

