Drive to Survive star opens up on INACCURATE fan judgement

Formula 1 journalist Will Buxton has revealed how he handles a deluge of online judgement.

Social media posts created by the unforgiving fans of Netflix's smash hit, Drive to Survive frequently take aim at the star.

Buxton's fame shot up considerably thanks to his regular appearances on the hit documentary which promoted some of the sport's quirkiest personalities.

As the show's popularity has soared, so too has Buxton's profile, with the journalist finding himself at the centre of a meme frenzy.

Will Buxton's favourite F1 memes

In a recent interview with Motorsport.com, Buxton shared his thoughts on the memes that have cemented his status as a prominent figure in the F1 community.

The 43-year-old revealed that he’s particularly fond of the internet jokes that humorously misquote him.

"I like the ones that don't actually quote anything I've said!" Buxton explained.

"So things like: 'If you finish first... You win the race.' I never actually said that! "Or: 'If it rains... The track is wet.' I never said that!"

F1 Journalist Will Buxton interviews drivers on behalf of F1TV

Will Buxton has divided fans of Drive to Survive with his simple commentary

Since appearing in the very first episode of the global sensation, Buxton has been subject to exaggerated impressions of his, at times, over-simplified version of F1.

These memes, which often playfully exaggerate the obviousness of the journalist's commentary, have resonated with fans worldwide.

Buxton, however, takes it all in stride, even seeing the lighthearted side of how the memes have become a part of his personal life.

"It has led to amusing moments with my teenage daughter," he shared.

"A few months ago, I can’t remember what we were talking about, but she was just like: 'Oh, whatever dad, you're such a meme.' That really made me laugh!"

Despite the occasional misrepresentation, Buxton embraces his newfound status as a meme icon: "So yeah, honestly, I love the memes. They’re hilarious." he admitted.

Like fans around the world, Buxton will be keen for the summer break to be over shortly as F1 heads to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix next weekend.

