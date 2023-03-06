Alonso: Stroll 'my hero' after courageous injury-defying points

Ewan Gale

Monday 6 March 2023 09:24 - Updated: 09:24

Fernando Alonso has labelled Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll as "my hero" after finishing sixth at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Stroll's participation in F1's season opener was in serious doubt in the build-up having broken both wrists and a toe in a cycling accident the Sunday before pre-season testing.

Despite spending no time in the AMR23 before free practice, Stroll steered his car to sixth in the first race of the year just two weeks on from his accident and 12 days after keyhole surgery to repair the damage caused.

READ MORE: Hamilton in Mercedes demand in wake of HUGE deficit

The Canadian revealed he 'shed tears' with his wrists burning when catching a slide following contact with Alonso on lap one, but having secured vital points in Aston Martin's charge, Alonso was full of praise.

'You'd think he cannot race'

"He is my hero," the two-time champion told Sky Sports F1 after securing a podium on his Aston Martin debut.

"If you see his hands and feet, you will think he cannot race.

"He has shown phenomenal effort to the whole team - very inspiring for us to see the determination and motivation from Lance.

"Sometimes, people think he is not motivated to drive but he was very impressive this weekend and a lot of points for the team so he deserves a good podium very soon."

READ MORE: 'Gladiator' Alonso rolls back the years with Bahrain overtaking brilliance