Horner relationship BREAKDOWN revealed as Verstappen linked with F1 move - GPFans F1 Recap

A chief figure in Formula 1 has revealed the reasons for the breakdown in his relationship with Christian Horner.

Verstappen linked with STUNNING F1 transfer after Newey deal 'agreed'

Max Verstappen has been linked with a stunning Formula 1 team switch after news broke that Adrian Newey’s next F1 venture is set to be announced.

Audi F1 project eyeing SHOCK signing as McLaren driver emerges as target

Audi's Formula 1 project are eyeing a shock move for one of McLaren's drivers as they seek a team-mate for Nico Hulkenberg.

Iconic F1 circuit narrowly avoids EMBARRASSMENT after dramatic alterations

One of Formula 1's most iconic tracks has escaped potential embarrassment just weeks before it plays host to a Grand Prix weekend.

Former F1 chief highlights INCREDIBLE Vettel generosity

One of Sebastian Vettel's former colleagues has spoken out about the Formula 1 legend's incredible generosity.

F1 News & Gossip

  • Yesterday 19:57
Max Verstappen

  • Yesterday 08:12

GPFans Recap

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Oscar Piastri's mum mocks son in BRUTAL putdown

  • 3 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo handed boost as F1 champion tips RB star for SHOCK team switch

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 Social

F1 champion BUZZING with new £2.4m Mercedes supercar

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 News & Gossip

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 Legends

Former F1 chief highlights INCREDIBLE Vettel generosity

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 Standings

