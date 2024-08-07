Horner relationship BREAKDOWN revealed as Verstappen linked with F1 move - GPFans F1 Recap
A chief figure in Formula 1 has revealed the reasons for the breakdown in his relationship with Christian Horner.
Verstappen linked with STUNNING F1 transfer after Newey deal 'agreed'
Max Verstappen has been linked with a stunning Formula 1 team switch after news broke that Adrian Newey’s next F1 venture is set to be announced.
Audi F1 project eyeing SHOCK signing as McLaren driver emerges as target
Audi's Formula 1 project are eyeing a shock move for one of McLaren's drivers as they seek a team-mate for Nico Hulkenberg.
Iconic F1 circuit narrowly avoids EMBARRASSMENT after dramatic alterations
One of Formula 1's most iconic tracks has escaped potential embarrassment just weeks before it plays host to a Grand Prix weekend.
Former F1 chief highlights INCREDIBLE Vettel generosity
One of Sebastian Vettel's former colleagues has spoken out about the Formula 1 legend's incredible generosity.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep