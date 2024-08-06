close global

Ricciardo snubbed for rival as team chief hints at mid-season driver SACKING - GPFans F1 Recap

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has been snubbed for one of his closest rivals in a Formula 1 summer break debate.

F1 team principal hints at mid-season driver AXE

One F1 team principal has been discussing the chances of a mid-season driver sacking within his team, hinting that it could happen.

Mercedes chief reveals MAJOR reason behind Hamilton departure for Ferrari

A senior figure at Mercedes has revealed a key factor in Lewis Hamilton's decision to leave the team and join Ferrari.

Norris gets TEARFUL as McLaren reveal incredible surprise to F1 star

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris couldn't help but get emotional when his team gave him an incredible surprise recently.

F1 star under HUGE 'pressure' amid lofty team ambitions

An F1 team's big ambition can sometimes result in feeling the pressure, a key figure within the team has revealed.

F1 News Today: Perez EXIT verdict given as Red Bull chief gives SHOCK reason for future decision
F1 News Today: Perez EXIT verdict given as Red Bull chief gives SHOCK reason for future decision

  • Yesterday 15:10
Hamilton WARNED as Ricciardo issues fiery response to F1 champion - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton WARNED as Ricciardo issues fiery response to F1 champion - GPFans F1 Recap

  • August 5, 2024 23:57

F1 Standings

