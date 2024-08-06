F1 star under HUGE 'pressure' amid lofty team ambitions

One of Formula 1's most high-profile names has admitted he is feeling the pressure as a result of his team's disappointing performances in 2024.

At the top of the order, Red Bull are in prime position to add their third constructors' title in a row, but are being put under significant pressure by McLaren, who have emerged as this season's surprise package.

Ferrari remain in contention but have been hampered by a spectacular drop-off in form, and a first championship since 2008 now looks to be out of reach, while Mercedes - despite their recent resurgence - are too far back to pose any real threat.

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack admits it has been a disappointing season

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have struggled to deliver points in 2024

Aston Martin falling further behind

Hopes were high within the Aston Martin garage that the British outfit could build on last season's fifth-placed finish and challenge the grid's top teams, but their performances this year suggest they are falling further behind their rivals.

With almost 200 points between themselves and Mercedes in the 2024 standings, the pressure is building to ensure they stay ahead of those behind them.

Despite boasting former world champion Fernando Alonso in their ranks, the team have accumulated just 73 points from 14 races in what has been a deflating campaign.

Team principal Mike Krack admits that performances haven't been good enough given their ambitious targets, placing pressure on his position, but has called for patience as he looks to deliver an upturn in results.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "People say often: 'If there is a lot of ambition, there is maybe a lot of impatience'.

Owner Lawrence Stroll is adopting a patient approach as the team look to change their fortunes

"But I counter that there is also a lot of knowledge. [Owner] Lawrence [Stroll] has been around this business for more than 20 years and he knows very well how other projects grew, and also how many projects failed.

"So, I think that is a side that he does not want to be portrayed because it's maybe not so spectacular, but he's very knowledgeable, and he knows that you cannot change fortunes from one day to the next.

"Now, obviously, the step we did from 2022 to 2023, maybe you start thinking: 'Oh, we can be really quickly there!'.

"And don't get me wrong, it is not that we are being told: 'You work in peace and all that, you will be fine'.

"There is pressure, there is high ambition, there are very, very ambitious targets, but there is also knowledge and understanding of the business of Formula 1 and that makes it a package that is credible."

