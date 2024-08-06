Norris gets TEARFUL as McLaren reveal incredible surprise to F1 star
McLaren star Lando Norris struggled to hold back the tears as his team gave him an incredible surprise at their factory.
With the Formula 1 season midway through its summer break, the Brit has been enjoying some downtime following a chaotic first section of the year.
Norris' exceptional performances in 2024 have seen him emerge as an unlikely challenger to Max Verstappen's throne, having secured seven podium finishes, in addition to clinching a stunning maiden win in Miami.
Though the Red Bull star remains the firm favourite to retain his drivers' title, Norris may yet have reason to celebrate come the end of the year, with McLaren well-placed to compete for the constructors' crown.
Norris, along with team-mate Oscar Piastri, have consistently got the better of Verstappen and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, meaning the pressure is building on the reigning champions.
McLaren star stunned by surprise visit
Norris may have been the surprise package of this year's championship, but it was the 24-year-old who was left stunned after recently being given the opportunity to make some new four-legged friends.
The self-proclaimed dog-lover was delighted to welcome some furry visitors from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to the McLaren headquarters and was visibly overwhelmed as he was introduced to the cute pups in what was a total surprise to the Brit.
"You made me cry," he laughed. 'What a little surprise!
"I was expecting people, not dogs, and for those of you who know, I'm a big dog-lover, so it made me want a dog even more."
Norris is not the only F1 star with a soft spot for canines, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton having already brought their much-loved pets along to several grands prix this season.
This might be the best surprise we’ve done yet. Thank you, @Battersea_! 🧡🐶— McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 5, 2024
Learn more about @Battersea_ and the amazing work they do by visiting their profile. pic.twitter.com/0b78ALJ9DU
