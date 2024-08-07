Former F1 boss delivers SHOCK verdict on McLaren No 1 driver debate

An ex-Formula 1 boss has weighed in on the ongoing debate over who is the No 1 driver at McLaren after it became a controversial topic at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

It has been an exceptional season for the British outfit, having emerged as realistic challengers to Red Bull in the 2024 constructors' title battle.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen linked with STUNNING team switch as Hamilton Ferrari prediction emerges

READ MORE: Shock Vettel return opens up after major twist at F1 team

Just 42 points separate the top two teams in the standings, and given the recent form of the four drivers on the grid, the reigning champions' position is under significant threat.

The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have capitalised on a number of uncharacteristically poor performances from Max Verstappen, while his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez has looked a shell of his former self in recent months.

READ MORE: Newey delivers MAJOR Ferrari blow as 'agreement' with rivals set to be announced

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have enjoyed excellent seasons for McLaren

Team boss Zak Brown has admitted discussions are taking place regarding driver priority

McLaren's enviable driver lineup

Both Norris and Piastri have secured maiden wins in F1 this season in Miami and Hungary respectively, with the latter providing the venue for the team's first one-two in over three years.

The result at the Hungaroring wasn't without controversy however, with Norris forced to follow team orders in the closing stages to allow his Australian team-mate to retake the lead.

Team principal Zak Brown has already revealed that discussions over which driver will get priority for the remainder of the campaign will take place over the summer break.

Now, former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has shared his opinion on the ongoing contest between two of the sport's most exciting drivers.

READ MORE: F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi F1 project 'against all odds'

Piastri secured his first F1 win at last month's Hungarian Grand Prix

Speaking to co-host David Coulthard on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, the 76-year-old said, hinting that there could be a changing of the winds at McLaren: "They’re gonna be fighting each other, fighting for grid position, fighting for race results.

"It’s great for the punters but it’s a hell of a ride for the team because they are completely confused.

"You asked me last week, is Lando No 1 in that team? I said without any question, yes, and I would still say that today.

"But give me a couple more races and we might have to adjust that."

READ MORE: Mercedes chief reveals MAJOR reason behind Hamilton departure for Ferrari

Related