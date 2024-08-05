F1 makes SURPRISE Olympic appearance

Formula 1 has cropped up in surprise fashion at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Multiple drivers have been voicing their desire for an F1-inspired Olympic event in recent weeks, including Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

While the current structure of F1, where all teams have different resources and therefore produce cars with different performance levels, would not allow for an Olympic appearance, Hamilton suggested that if all drivers were given the same kart, an Olympic event could be forged.

F1 is currently in the middle of a summer break, and drivers have been enjoying the sporting festivities in a variety of different ways.

Lewis Hamilton has called for F1 to be added one day to the Olympic schedule

F1's dressage appearance

Had drivers or team members been watching the equestrian events, they may have noticed a rather familiar feature.

Clearly inspired by fellow Dutchman Max Verstappen, one horse rider from the Netherlands used the F1 intro soundtrack for their dressage routine, with the horse responding in spectacular fashion to the iconic music.

Synonymous with every F1 fan's race weekend, the opening credits have become a must-watch part of the sport, with George Russell's striking pose in 2023 paving the way for drivers to play around in what is a rather dramatised opening.

Despite this clearly inspiring one Dutch rider at the Olympics, the country have been unable to win a medal in any of the five equestrian disciplines so far.

SKSKSKSK THE F1 INTRO IS USED FOR DRESSAGE AT THE DUTCH TEAM pic.twitter.com/n5em09rDog — Ann is supporting papaya ⁴/⁸¹ 🧡 (@Lanndo_4) August 4, 2024

