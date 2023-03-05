Aston Martin TURMOIL as team-mates collide in dramatic Bahrain GP first lap

Sam Hall

Sunday 5 March 2023 15:11 - Updated: 15:21

Contact between Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll added extra drama to the opening exchanges at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

When the tyre blankets came off on the grid, it was revealed that 19 drivers had fitted soft tyres to their cars with Kevin Magnussen the only exception – the Haas driver bolting on a set of the hard compound rubber.

On the formation lap, Lance Stroll endured a minor off at turn 10 as he locked his front-left tyre and ran wide.

Sergio Perez dropped quickly behind Charles Leclerc and narrowly avoided falling further back on the run to turn four.

But it was a disaster for Aston Martin as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll touched, although both appeared to avoid significant damage. The incident was caused as Stroll barrelled into turn four at excessive speed, his team-mate car acting as a physical brake for the Canadian.

Bahrain Grand Prix - Lap One order

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

6. George Russell (Mercedes)

7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

10. Lando Norris (McLaren)

11. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

12. Alex Albon (Williams)

13. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

14. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

15. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

16. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

17. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

19. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

20. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri)



